Merryville falls to top seed Delhi in the 1A state title game

No. 2 Merryville fell in the 1A state championship to No. 1 Delhi, 69-53 on Friday.

The Lady Panthers kept this one close, only trailing by four heading into the break. It was the third quarter that did Merryville in. Delhi came out of the locker room and put up 26 points to Merryville's 11, giving the Lady Bears a 19 point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Merryville senior Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Panthers with 33 points.

The Lady Panthers finish the season with a 24-7 record.

