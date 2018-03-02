City to cut ribbon on remodeled Veterans Memorial Park

The City of Lake Charles will celebrate the reopening of Veterans Memorial Park by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 24, during its "Vietnam War Veterans Day" event.

This event will honor Vietnam veterans and showcase park improvements, which include 10 steel panel silhouettes representing the five branches of service.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with Calcasieu Parish Chief Deputy Gary "Stitch" Guillory as the guest speaker and KPLC's Maranda Whittington as master of ceremonies.

