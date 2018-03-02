Beauregard man accused of killing farm-raised deer

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested 20-year-old Mario R. Glorioso Jr. for allegedly killing and stealing a farm-raised raised deer in Beauregard Parish.

According to the owner, the three-year-old Sika deer was valued at approximately $3,000.

Investigators say, Glorioso, of DeRidder, shot and removed the deer from the owner’s property on the night of Jan. 30, 2018.

“Our alternative livestock industry consists of more than 300 licensed farms creating both a multi-million dollar annual economic impact and recreational opportunities. When someone kills and/or steals a farm-raised deer or exotic, that person is taking another person’s property and that is a crime,” - Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Glorioso was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on Mar. 1, 2018, for Theft LA.R.S. 14:67 B 3 Property valued over $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. If convicted, the suspect faces a fine and/or jail time.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted in this investigation. The Louisiana Brand Commission investigates livestock theft and farm-related crimes.

