Ashley Joseph is excited to report the news in her hometown of Lake Charles, La.

Ashley has loved news and broadcasting since she was a child.

A Cajun girl, she, of course, loves Cajun food. Ashley loves spending time with her family, cooking, reading and writing, listening to music and traveling.

She also loves the Saints and the Seattle Seahawks (although her co-workers aren't sure how that's possible).

Ashley is a 2016 graduate of McNeese State University, where she was part of the National Broadcasting Society (president of the McNeese chapter for one year), the NAACP and the Student Government Association.

Southwest Louisiana holds a very special place in her heart and she loves reporting its news and telling its stories.

You can contact Ashley by emailing her at ajoseph@kplctv.com.