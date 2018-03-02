Lake Charles man accused of having sexual contact with minor

A Lake Charles man was arrested after he confirmed he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that Joshua N. Wesley, 26, met the girl through his place of employment and continued to contact her via social media," Myers said. The communication with the victim eventually led to physical meetings between the two.

Upon questioning Wesley, deputies say he confirmed he had sexual contact with the victim on two occasions.

Wesley has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His bond is set at $30,000.

