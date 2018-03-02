CONSIDER THIS: School Safety

We applaud the Calcasieu Parish School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for their announcement today of a program to have deputies in tactical uniforms making rounds at school campuses. It’s encouraging to see them taking a proactive approach to school safety. The zero tolerance policy towards anyone making threatening comments or actions towards any of our schools seems necessary in our current environment. But that makes it even more important for all parents to make sure that their children know not to make these kinds of comments under any circumstances. In the same way that you simply cannot make jokes about bombings at an airport, you cannot make threats to schools, the students, faculty or staff. Children need to hear it from their parents.

I also believe it’s important to talk to your school-age children about what to do if they see someone other than a police officer who has brought a weapon to school. Any incident like that needs to be reported. Even someone who means no harm to anyone might accidentally injure or kill someone if they have a weapon.

School safety is a community problem, we need to work as a community to solve it. The CPSB and CPSO are taking important steps to do just that.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.