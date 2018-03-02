DeRidder woman killed in crash on 171

A 32-year-old DeRidder woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 171 Friday morning, authorities said.

Suree Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Deputy Chief Chris Rudy, with the DeRidder Police Department, said that the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when a westbound Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Pamela Moses, 49, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Williams' Nissan Altima.

Two minor children in the vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment.

A dog in the vehicle died from the impact.

Rudy said that standard toxicology tests will be performed, although impairment is not suspected.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.