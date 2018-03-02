I-10 bridge construction begins Saturday

If you take the I-10 bridge frequently, you may be forced to change your plans.

Construction begins Saturday on the bridge, and while it will still be open, it is expected to delay traveling times.

Sgt. James Anderson of the Louisiana State Police says there are some things you can do to help beat the traffic.

“For the next four to six months we’re going to have some issues with traffic. To try to minimize that, we want to ensure that people have a plan. That may involve carpooling, it may involve altering work schedules it may involve taking an alternate route. I-210 is an alternate route, if that gets too congested some folks may want to take 27 to 12, back down to 171. So, there’s things that people can do to plan ahead,” Anderson said.

Rusty Keyes owns Pop-A-Lock in Lake Charles and says planning ahead is exactly what he is doing.

“I think we’re going to go ahead and get a couple of our drivers a hotel room on the other side of the bridge, just to be able to service the area a lot quicker because nobody wants to wait two to three hours to have service done,” Keyes said.

Sgt. Anderson just wants to make sure that whether you plan to still take I-10 or use an alternate route, you stay safe.

“Wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed in the construction zone. Louisiana state law requires you to move your vehicle when it’s involved in a crash unless there’s a serious injury. If you’re able to move that vehicle just get it off the road,” Anderson said.

The project is expected to cost over eight million dollars, and take around four months.

