171 Southbound is closed due to a fatal accident

171 Southbound is being directed to an alternate route after a fatal accident.

Deputy Chief of DeRidder Police Christopher Rudy reported that there has been one fatality, a female, and also a dog fatality. He says the crash involved 2 children and they are being treated at the local hospital.

KPLC is still following this story and will keep the viewers updated.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.