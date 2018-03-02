Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 1 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 1

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Taylor Simmons, 25, Jena, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drugs paraphernalia.

Clayton McClelland, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Lantier, 32, Rayne, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Annette Cormier, 25, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court.

Ferrel Jennings, 17, Lake Charles: Simple battery.

Timothy Levoy, 41, Dequincy: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of juvenile.

Heather Picard, 35, Sulphur: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Antoine, 43, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Vanchiese Green, 42, Houston, TX: Federal Detainer.

Randall Dewitt, 52, Lake Charles: False Imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault.

John Pharris, 38, Dequincy: Ten counts of violations of protective orders.

Benny Valdez, 39, Port Arthur, TX: Domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.

Eddie Hardman, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Sylvester Daughtry, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, soliciting for prostitutes.

Jacob Burruss, 20, Leesville: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, distribution to persons under age eighteen, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law, drugs free zone, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: two counts of probation detainer, three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute possess with intent schedule III narcotic.

Jerry Thomas, 42, Lake Charles: Nine counts of direct contempt of court.

Shannon Watson, 46, Rusk, TX: hit and run driving, death or serious bodily injury.

Kevin Gauthier, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Ronald Lewis, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Williams Marshall, 27, Campti, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Shawn Benton, 49, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Stephen Mingo, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of synthetic marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. 

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

