Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 1

Taylor Simmons, 25, Jena, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drugs paraphernalia.

Clayton McClelland, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Lantier, 32, Rayne, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Annette Cormier, 25, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court.

Ferrel Jennings, 17, Lake Charles: Simple battery.

Timothy Levoy, 41, Dequincy: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of juvenile.

Heather Picard, 35, Sulphur: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Antoine, 43, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Vanchiese Green, 42, Houston, TX: Federal Detainer.

Randall Dewitt, 52, Lake Charles: False Imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault.

John Pharris, 38, Dequincy: Ten counts of violations of protective orders.

Benny Valdez, 39, Port Arthur, TX: Domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.

Eddie Hardman, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Sylvester Daughtry, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, soliciting for prostitutes.

Jacob Burruss, 20, Leesville: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, distribution to persons under age eighteen, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law, drugs free zone, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: two counts of probation detainer, three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute possess with intent schedule III narcotic.

Jerry Thomas, 42, Lake Charles: Nine counts of direct contempt of court.

Shannon Watson, 46, Rusk, TX: hit and run driving, death or serious bodily injury.

Kevin Gauthier, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Ronald Lewis, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Williams Marshall, 27, Campti, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Shawn Benton, 49, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Stephen Mingo, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of synthetic marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.