Lawmakers are struggling to make progress on fixing the fiscal cliff

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The capital is facing stalemate after stalemate.

Lawmakers are still struggling to make any progress on dealing with that big budget shortfall. The speaker announced this evening that they will be back on the house floor staring at 10 a.m. at which point they will be voting on the tax bills--up or down. Do or die, 

Behind the scenes, lawmakers continue to wrestle with how to fix the fiscal cliff. Democrats want changes to the income tax, Republicans want to keep a portion of the expiring penny of sales tax

Senate leaders applying pressure on House lawmakers to act to get something done and that includes Senate president, Republican John Alario

Alario says, "I've seen a lot more of the partisan divide where one group says well Republicans won't do that, Democrats won't do that. That's unfortunate. We should be here representing all the people in the state, not just parties".

While the speaker suggested progress is being made, they are still struggling to get the votes needed to move these tax bills along. Some are suggesting they should just call it quits, adjourn and go home. That could mean major cuts to state agencies and programs, including higher education and tops. 

