Family of victim on Medora Street seeks justice

A family in disbelief is seeking justice for their loved one murdered on Medora Street.

Barbara Henry Thompson and her family woke up to tragic news this morning. She cries, "Help me, Lord, please help they took my son".

According to Lake Charles Police, Charles Henry, 43, was gunned down in his home on Medora Street. He was then transported to a hospital where officials say he died from his injuries.

And with no suspects in custody, this family says they want answers. Barbara demands, "I want justice, that's my oldest child. I lost one and it's hard for me to -lose another".

Henry leaves behind two sons.

The victim's son adds, "Now I gotta raise my little brother by myself".

Police arrested Fredrick Franklin Jr., 27, of Lake Charles without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder and no bond has been set at this time.

