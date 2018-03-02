CASA volunteer training to begin March 3

Training for those interested in becoming court-appointed special advocates for children starts Saturday, March 3, 2018.

The volunteer training will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Family and Youth on Louie Street in Lake Charles.

Training will continue each Saturday for the rest of the March and volunteers must attend all four days.

These volunteers, once trained, will be appointed by a family court judge to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children.

If you want to learn more about becoming a volunteer, you can contact Family and Youth.

