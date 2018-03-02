13-year-old charged with two counts of terrorizing, accused of making threats against Moss Bluff Middle

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to allegations that he made threats to shoot up Moss Bluff Middle School.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating around 8 p.m. Thursday after threats made on social media were reported by several parents of students, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Several students said they had received social media messages from a 13-year-old boy who said he was going to shoot up the school, Myers said. After obtaining the boy's address from school officials, detectives received a consent to search the home and his cell phone.

Forensic detectives confirmed the phone was used to create the social media accounts and send the threats.

Myers said the boy confirmed he was responsible for creating the social media accounts and sending the threatening messages. He has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

“If you have not done so already, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making threats,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “This is no joking matter and students need to know they will be arrested if they make threats toward a school.”

Myers said that the investigation is continuing and that more charges are possible.

Detective Louis Guy II is the lead investigator.

The threats, made on Instagram and Snapchat, suggest killing students during a talent show, with quotes like "tomorrow you die."

Calcasieu Parish School Board Public Information Officer Holly Holland released the following statement:

"The Calcasieu Parish School Board is aware of social media posts containing potentially threatening behavior at Moss Bluff Middle School. This incident has been taken very seriously and has been fully investigated. After investigation by both the Calcasieu Parish School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, we want to inform parents that the person responsible for these posts has been located and there is no present threat to campus and students, faculty, and staff are not in any danger. Any person, including students, making threatening comments, writings, or actions towards any of our schools will be met with immediate action by law enforcement and maximum disciplinary action allowed under Calcasieu Parish School Board policy. Both the CPSO and the CPSB have enacted a zero-tolerance approach to any such behavior. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff will always be our number one priority. We want to assure parents and guardians that our campuses are safe places for students, and that will always be our primary focus."

