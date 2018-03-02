Moss Bluff Middle School threats update: CPSO has had a meeting

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office had a meeting this morning regarding the Moss Bluff Middle School threats.

KPLC spoke to CPSO this morning and they could not confirm or deny that there would be heightened security at school this morning.

Thursday, March 1, someone made online threats to other students via Instagram and Snapchat. The person who is threatening the students created an anonymous profile and has been sending and responding to students' direct messages. The threats suggest killing students during the talent show with quotes like "tomorrow you die".

KPLC's crew is heading out to the school to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.