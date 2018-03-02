"An Old-Fashioned Concert" planned by Lake Charles Community Band

"An Old-Fashioned Concert" planned by Lake Charles Community Ban - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Community Band will open its 2018 concert season on Sunday, March 18 at Trinity Baptist Church beginning at 3:00 pm.  The church is located at 1800 Country Club Road and the concert is free to the public.

The theme for this Spring 2018 concert is Remembrance: “An Old-Fashioned” Concert and will be modeled after an old-fashioned concert that may have been held in the era of America’s famous bandleader John Philip Sousa.  In that tradition, the concert will open with The Star-Spangled Banner which was made the National Anthem of the United States of America by congressional resolution on March 3, 1931.

Concert goers can look forward to two of the most well-known compositions in the band world: American Overture for Band composed by Joseph Wilcox Jenkin and Lincolnshire Posey, a set of folk songs recorded on wax cylinders in 1905-1906 and arranged by Percy Aldridge Granger.

Some of the many other selections planned for the concert will include The Music of Disneyland, a Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch and the jazz fusion classic, Spain, recorded by jazz pianist Chick Corea in 1973.

Former conductor and educator, Rod Lauderdale, will be honored for his many years of dedication and service to the LCCB.  The concert will also feature DeRidder High School student soloist Euphonium player, Colten Denning.

The Lake Charles Community Band is under the direction of Fred Roeder and he is assisted by Leo Murray.  The band is an all-volunteer group which is dedicated to sharing a love of music with the public.  

Next up on the calendar will be the “Catch-A Concert Series” every Monday in June and the “Red, White, Blue, and You” concert on July 4.

The Lake Charles Community Band is supported by grants from the City of Lake Charles, Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention& Visitors Bureau, and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury as administered by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA.  Funding is also provided by Phillips 66, “Note-Donations” and the “Friends of the LCCB” donations at different levels.  For more information contact Brenda Harrington, President at 713-825-6864 or e-mail at bmhtrmpt@aol.com.

