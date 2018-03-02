Missing two month old found safe, suspect remains at large

A missing two month old has been found safe.

Louisiana State Police issued an AMBER Alert, Thursday night, for Amari Daniels. The infant went missing in the 900 block of Mississippi Street in New Iberia, just after six Thursday evening.

Police believe she was abducted by 26-year-old Akeam Masheeq Daniels who is also wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting that occurred at the time of the abduction.

Shortly before three Friday morning, the AMBER Alert was canceled, with authorities saying Amari had been recovered and she was safe. The vehicle was also located.

Akeam Daniels remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

