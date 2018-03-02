Sports Person of the Week - Jamara Levy

“I give everything I have,” Jamara Levy said. “This is my last year and i don’t want to have any regrets.”

Lake Arthur’s Jamara Levy leaves everything out there every time she steps on the court. And with that attitude game after game. The senior point guard has successfully lead her team back to a state title game after 42 years.

“I’m really excited and I’m just happy to be here,” Levy added. “I'm ready.”

Getting to the state championship was something that was on Lake Arthur’s check list. And now that they’ve made it, they don’t plan on going home empty handed.

“I’m not only doing this for myself, I’m doing this for my teammates, my community, everybody else,” Levy said. “That’s what keeps me going.”

Levy will take the court for the final time as a lady tiger on Saturday to play in the 2A state championship game. She says she couldn’t be more confident in her team.

“Just keep doing our game plan,” Levy said. “Don’t change anything, just keep doing what we do.”

