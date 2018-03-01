Delta Tech issues raises questions from recent graduate

The future of a local technical college is up in the air.

Earlier this week Delta Tech Community College announced that it was choosing to stop seeking accreditation after the agency that accredited the school has its status pulled in 2016.

Now the school has canceled their spring commencement ceremony.

For recent graduate Kayla Dargin, her biggest question right now is why? She's called the school for close to two months asking about graduation, only to find out there would be no ceremony. She found all this out by watching the news this week.

Dargin says the school allowed her to finish her class in January, and she has already earned her degree, but she was looking forward to walking across the stage this spring.

"We've been doing a lot just to get ready for graduation because this is our first graduation...a lot of us," she said. "I called...and I was like did they cancel graduation, and she was like well you graduated you got your degree. I said that doesn't count for anything, I wanted to walk. I said we (have) kids that need to see us walk across that stage."

Dargin's also concerned about the way her financial aid was handled by Delta Tech.

Looking back at her time there she says she and other students think things are just not adding up.

"It's just like we were cheated," said Dargin. "That's how it makes all of us feel. I kept saying a lot of us was getting fishy about it, and we kept saying something about it, but we said hey we've been here this long so we might as well finish what we started, and just don't ever come back."

7News did go out to Delta Tech Thursday in an effort to speak with Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edwards.

Edwards has declined an interview, so 7News has sent questions to him and now are waiting for answers.

7News is also waiting to hear from the U.S. Secretary of Education, the Board of Regents, and the accrediting agency used by Delta Tech.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved