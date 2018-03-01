Calcasieu River, English Bayou closed due to flooding

Part of the Calcasieu River and all of English Bayou is closed because of flooding caused by heavy rains north of Calcasieu Parish.

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness issued the emergency declaration to close the waterways.

All recreational boat traffic on the river north of the saltwater barrier and English Bayou is prohibited until further notice.

The West Fork of the Calcasieu River is not part of the closure.

Extra Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division patrols will be utilized to enforce the ban.

