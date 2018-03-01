Lake Arthur punches its ticket to the Class 2A title game with win over Rosepine

No. 2 seed Lake Arthur continued its strong season with a victory over the 14th-seeded Rosepine Lady Eagles in the girls' Class 2A semifinals on Thursday. The Lady Tigers advanced to the title game with a 62-41 win.

The Lady Tigers proved they were a better team early on as Lake Arthur jumped out to a 36-15 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers were led by Jamara Levy (21 points) and Alexis Hornsby, who put up a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Lake Arthur will face the top-seeded Delhi Bears on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. It's the Lady Tigers first title game appearance since 1976.

The Lady Eagles season ends with some controversy as Gary Hahler replaced Taylor Maricle as the team's head coach on Wednesday, a day before the game. Vernon Parish Schools assistant Superintendent Mike Kay and Rosepine Principal Johnny Bosley said Maricle left the team for personal reasons.

Rosepine's Cinderella season ends with a 17-13 record. This was the Lady Eagles first semifinal appearance since 1979.

