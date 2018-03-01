Grand jury returns rape, attempted rape charges in separate cases

A grand jury in state district court returned rape charges in two cases today.

Kenneth Ray Ancar Jr., 49, of Katy, Texas

Ancar was indicted on one count of third-degree rape.

Ancar is accused of raping a 30-year-old woman while she was sleeping in April of 2017.

According to the offense report, the woman said she was staying at a local casino with a friend and Ancar, her friend's boyfriend. She said she had a separate room from the couple, but awoke to find Ancar in her room on top of her.

Patrick Terrell Brown, 49, of Westlake

Brown was indicted on one count of attempted first-degree rape.

Brown is accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in January. Authorities said Brown, forced the girl to expose herself at knifepoint, putting the knife to her throat and attempting to force himself on her. Brown allegedly pinned her to the ground and choked her while hitting her in the head with a blunt object. The girl was able to get away from Brown.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.