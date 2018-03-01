State searching for escaped inmate with ties to DeRidder, Leesville

The Louisiana Department of Corrections is searching for a work-release inmate who walked away from a rehab facility in Monroe.

Keith Doyle, 31, is known to reside in the Leesville / DeRidder area and has numerous family members in that area, said Butch Shaver, with the Department of Corrections.

Doyle walked away from City of Faith rehab center in Monroe on Jan. 28.

Doyle was serving time on charges of theft, illegal possession of stolen goods and three counts of simple burglary.

Anyone with information regarding Doyle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 463-3281.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.