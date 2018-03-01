Severed head found on side of LA highway - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Severed head found on side of LA highway

By KPLC Digital Staff
Workers along a Louisiana highway found a human head wrapped in a plastic bag Thursday afternoon.
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a severed human head found by workers along La. 27 Thursday afternoon.

Trash pick-up crews working along the road spotted a plastic bag. When they opened it, they discovered what's believed to be a human head.

Decomposition has made immediate identification of gender, age, and race impossible, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson.

The head was transported to the Calcasieu Coroner's Office for testing.

Sheriff Johnson says there have been no missing persons cases in the parish, and a search of the area resulted in little to no evidence.

"Where the crime occurred, we don't know, what state even it occurred in," Johnson said.

This is not the first time that workers have made a gruesome discovery along La. 27. In 2016, workers found a body wrapped in a carpet.

"We have found some bodies and some body parts, both," Johnson said. "One of them, years ago, was brought down - it was in Texas - but almost from the Oklahoma line.

"Regrettably, there's a myth that alligators will eat the body parts, but that doesn't always happen that way. They think all the evidence will be destroyed, but, it doesn't happen quickly."

