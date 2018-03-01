71-year-old Texas man accused of raping 17-year-old in Calcasieu

A Texas man has been arrested on rape charges out of Calcasieu Parish.

Gregg L. Hammock, 71, of Silsbee, Texas, is accused of raping a 17-year-old in Calcasieu Parish.

The 17-year-old told authorities that Hammock had inappropriate contact with her in 2017, while he was living in Calcasieu Parish, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said.

Hammock confirmed the allegations, Myers said.

Hammock was arrested on Feb. 28, and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one charge of first-degree rape. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $750,000.

Det. Monte Gentry is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.