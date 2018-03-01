UPDATE: LCPD makes arrest in Medora St. homicide case

Lake Charles police are investigating a homicide that took place on Medora Street early this morning. (Source: KPLC)

Lake Charles police are investigating a homicide that took place on Medora Street early this morning. (Source: KPLC)

A Lake Charles man was arrested late Thursday night in connection with the shooting on Medora Street early this morning, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

The shooting in the 2000 block of Medora Street happened around 5:34 a.m., and resulted in the death of 43-year-old Charles Ray Henry. Henry was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

LCPD received a suspicious circumstances call Thursday evening and upon responding officers located 27-year-old Fredrick Franklin Jr. Franklin was the suspect in the Medora Street homicide and was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with second-degree murder and no bond has been set at this time.

Officer Joshua Ewing was the initial officer and Sgt. Franklin Fondel is the lead investigator.

