CAT Team arrests man after search warrant for drugs and kidnapping

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The CAT Team arrested a man on McNabb Street in Lake Charles for drugs and kidnapping.

Yesterday around 5:30 am, the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office ACT Team executed a search warrant at a home on McNabb Street. When the deputies arrived at the home, the accused, Nathaniel J. Conner, 28, was allegedly using his kids as a shield from the deputies.

Connor told the deputies that they would have to kill he and his children because he refused to go to jail, according to Kim Myers with CPSO. He then barricaded himself in a bathroom and told the deputies that he had a gun. 

Later, an ACT Team member tackled Connor while he was distracted and freed one child. Deputies were able to eventually remove the other child while Connor clung to the child. 

During the investigation, detectives found a stolen rifle, synthetic marijuana, Promethazine-Codeine syrup, and drug paraphernalia. 

Connor was charged with 2 counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer, possession of CDS in the presence of juveniles, possession of a possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, obstruction of justice, possession of CDS III, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  

Sierra R. Wilkerson, 19 of Lake Charles was charged with possession of CDS in the presence of juveniles; possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, obstruction of justice; possession of CDS III; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. 

Judge Robert Wyatt set a bond of $25,000 for Conner’s charges of kidnapping; the rest of Conner’s bond, as well as, Wilkerson’s bond is still pending.

The lead investigator on the kidnapping charges is Det. Jerod Abshire. 

