Monster trucks coming to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

High flying action, mass destruction, and total chaos, all on four wheels at the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend.

Promoter for the tour, Tony Maderazzo, says it’s a can’t miss show.

“They’re going to get entertainment from the very beginning to the very end. We get to see fans from eight to eighty here, and just to get the families to come out and be together and put on a great show, they just all have a great time, including us,” Maderazzo said.

That’s one of the main reasons Paul Breaud decided to become a driver.

“It was just kind of one of them things, I was looking for something different, something that I wanted to do, and enjoy it. What better thing than Monster Trucks? Everybody loves Monster Truck, so it just seemed like a logical choice,” Breaud said.

They have a jam-packed weekend planned for the fans.

“They’re going to be doing wheelies, where they’re going to be trying to stand that tailgate straight up and down. They’re going to do racing where they’re going to compete against each other, and then what everybody knows, Monster Truck freestyle. Going to go out there and just burn it down in an untimed event,” said Maderazzo.

Maderazzo says you’ll buy a ticket for the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge.

Pre-show tickets are still available at the civic center box office or on ticket master dot com.

