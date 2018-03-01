McNeese students and alumni invited to career fair

The McNeese State University spring 2018 career and internship fair will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 7, in the Recreational Complex on campus. (Source: MSU)

McNeese students of all majors and classifications, as well as alumni, can participate.



McNeese students of all majors and classifications, as well as alumni, can participate.

The career and internship fair is a great opportunity for prospective employers to connect with students and alumni seeking part-time and full-time jobs, co-op positions and internships, according to Lin Burgess, coordinator of the McNeese Career and Student Development Center.

“Participants also have the chance to learn more about career options in their major as well as receive advice from the recruiters,” says Burgess.

She adds, “Alumni who are seeking fresh job prospects or a career change or are simply interested in networking opportunities can also attend."

Burgess says some employers are focused on students from specific majors - engineering and business continue to be the top two at McNeese – but most are interested in McNeese students from any major.

More than 70 employers have signed up and include companies, government agencies and non-profit organizations. This year’s sponsors include Northwestern Mutual, PPG Industries, Sasol USA Corp., Fastenal and Westlake Chemical Corp.

It's recommended that students dress in business casual and bring at least 10 resumes.

A list of all participants along with a listing of preferred majors may be viewed online at www.mcneese.edu/career/events.

For more information, call the career and student development center at 475-5612. Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-456-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.



