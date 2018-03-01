Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 28, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
Calcasieu Correctional Center:
David Paul Allen, 43, Vinton: Probation violation:
Billy Jack Boatman, 33, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $19,250.
Paul U. Ikemere, 20, Houston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, no drivers license on person, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking.
Nathaniel Joseph Conner, 28, Lake Charles: Second-degree kidnapping, resisting an officer, direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, battery of a police officer, illegal use of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drugs, obstruction of justice.
Sierra Ranae Wilkerson, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, illegal use of drugs, possession of drugs.
Gregg L. Hammock, 61, Silsbee, TX: First-degree rape.
Kenneth Henry Droddy, 17, Vinton: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.
Stevie Ann Nope, 21, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.
Erica Jane Richard, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.
Cass Edward Pitre, 27, Ragley: Unlawful presence of a sex offender, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements, failure to register and notify as a sex offender, instate detainer.
Lance Perry Magee, 20, Lake Charles: Third-offense possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana.
Damian Reyes Gutierrez, 19, Mission, TX: Battery of a police officer. Bond: $1,000.
Sandee Renee Slusher, 43, Sulphur: Possession of drugs.
Coya Trachelle Thomas, 27, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.
Damond Jemar Levings, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearm. Bond: $20,000.
Clarce Smith, Jr., 47, DeRidder: Possession of required sex offender document that is altered or counterfeit with the intent to defraud.
Dmarkus James Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; drug paraphernalia; possession of drugs.
Sheldon Anthony Caesar, 47, Iowa: Obstruction of justice, battery of a police officer.
Auta Bruce Highsmith, 58, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.
Damien Nelson Pierce, 26, New Orleans: Direct contempt of court.
Debra Ann Brown, 53, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of "access card" as theft.
Chad Anthony Ellis, 41, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an uninhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace.
Tyshiona Aniya Jackson, 17, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Joshua Byrd Hardin, 32, Lake Charles: Battery, strangulation.
Krislyn Raine Comeaux, 17, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect; illegal use of drugs.
Allison Paite Churchwell, 30, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
