Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 28, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

David Paul Allen, 43, Vinton: Probation violation:

Billy Jack Boatman, 33, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $19,250.

Paul U. Ikemere, 20, Houston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, no drivers license on person, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking.

Nathaniel Joseph Conner, 28, Lake Charles: Second-degree kidnapping, resisting an officer, direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, battery of a police officer, illegal use of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drugs, obstruction of justice.

Sierra Ranae Wilkerson, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, illegal use of drugs, possession of drugs.

Gregg L. Hammock, 61, Silsbee, TX: First-degree rape.

Kenneth Henry Droddy, 17, Vinton: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

Stevie Ann Nope, 21, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

Erica Jane Richard, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

Cass Edward Pitre, 27, Ragley: Unlawful presence of a sex offender, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements, failure to register and notify as a sex offender, instate detainer.

Lance Perry Magee, 20, Lake Charles: Third-offense possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Damian Reyes Gutierrez, 19, Mission, TX: Battery of a police officer. Bond: $1,000.

Sandee Renee Slusher, 43, Sulphur: Possession of drugs.

Coya Trachelle Thomas, 27, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.

Damond Jemar Levings, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearm. Bond: $20,000.

Clarce Smith, Jr., 47, DeRidder: Possession of required sex offender document that is altered or counterfeit with the intent to defraud.

Dmarkus James Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; drug paraphernalia; possession of drugs.

Sheldon Anthony Caesar, 47, Iowa: Obstruction of justice, battery of a police officer.

Auta Bruce Highsmith, 58, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Damien Nelson Pierce, 26, New Orleans: Direct contempt of court.

Debra Ann Brown, 53, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of "access card" as theft.

Chad Anthony Ellis, 41, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an uninhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace.

Tyshiona Aniya Jackson, 17, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Joshua Byrd Hardin, 32, Lake Charles: Battery, strangulation.

Krislyn Raine Comeaux, 17, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect; illegal use of drugs.

Allison Paite Churchwell, 30, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

