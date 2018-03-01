Lady K's fall in Class 3A semifinals to Madison Prep, 57-44

There will be no repeat.
The top-seeded South Beauregard Lady K's fell in the Class 3A semifinals to No. 5 Madison Prep, 57-44 on Wednesday.
Despite most the contest being within one possession, South Beau never ended a quarter with the lead. Madison Prep led at halftime, 19-18.
Last year's 3A title game MVP Ashlynn DeRouen, scored a team-high 21 points in her final game as a Lady K.
The Lady K's finished the season with a 30-7 record.
