Flores throws shutout as McNeese downs ULM, 2-0

McNeese softball needed one swing of the bat from sophomore Brenique Wright and got a complete game shutout from sophomore Alexsandra Flores to pick up a 2-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe (8-5) here Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to nine games.



“Flores (Alexsandra) pitched a gem tonight. She was aggressive in the zone and was able to produce some quick innings for us. Shortstop Hailey Drew and second baseman Carleigh Chaumont were busy tonight and were up for the challenge. Tonight was all about pitching and defense,” said head coach James Landreneau.



Flores improved to 6-2 on the season with a three hit (all singles) shutout, her her third shutout of the season. Flores allowed singles in the first, third and fourth before retiring the Warhawks in order in the final three innings. She allowed only two walks, struck out five and faced no more than five batters in one inning, the second inning.



Wright, a native of Moore, Ok. hit her fifth home run of the season, a two run homer in the second inning for the only runs of the game.



McNeese (14-3) picked up seven hits and were led by two each from Justyce McClain and Erika Piancastelli.



The Cowgirls will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take part in the LSU Invitational where they will face Purdue at 2:30 p.m. and LSU at 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Cowgirls will play Illinois State at 9:30 a.m. and Florida Atlantic at 2:30 p.m.

