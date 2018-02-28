Change of command at Fort Polk

A leadership change as Brig. Gen. Patrick. D. Frank takes over command of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

General Frank previously served as deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky according to a news release.

Former Fort Polk commander Maj. Gen. Gary Brito will now take charge of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia.

