25 Years Ago: SWLA native killed during Branch Davidian raid - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

25 Years Ago: SWLA native killed during Branch Davidian raid

By KPLC Digital Staff
Special Agent Conway Lebleu was one of four ATF agents killed during the Feb. 28, 1993, raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. (Source: ATF) Special Agent Conway Lebleu was one of four ATF agents killed during the Feb. 28, 1993, raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. (Source: ATF)
Twenty-five years ago today, a Southwest Louisiana native was killed in the government's raid on the Branch Davidian complex in Waco, Texas.

Conway Charles Lebleu, a former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputy, was working as an agent for the New Orleans office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms when he was killed.

Lebleu was one of four ATF agents killed on Feb. 28, 1993, as the ATF raided the complex based on the belief that the Brand Davidians were stockpiling weapons. Six members of the Branch Davidians were also killed.

The attack led to a 51-day standoff between the Branch Davidians and the government, ending when the complex burned on April 19, 1993, and 76 Branch Davidians died. There was controversy as to who started the fires.

Special Agent Lebleu was born in Lake Charles in 1962. He was the nephew of Conway Lebleu, who served in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1964 to 1988.

Special Agent Lebleu worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and graduated from McNeese State University in 1987. That same year, he joined the ATF, receiving Special Acts Awards in 1988 and 1991 for investigative excellence.

