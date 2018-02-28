Rosepine coach no longer with team day before playoff game

Rosepine girls basketball coach Taylor Maricle has left the team one day before the Lady Eagles play Lake Arthur in the state playoffs. (Source: KPLC)

Rosepine girls basketball coach Taylor Maricle is no longer with the team, one day before the Lady Eagles play in the semifinals of the Class 2A state playoffs, school officials confirm.

Maricle acted as the team's head coach, although she is listed as an assistant coach on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association website.

Maricle was a non-faculty assistant coach who also worked as a substitute teacher, Vernon Parish Schools assistant Superintendent Mike Kay and Rosepine Principal Johnny Bosley both said.

Kay and Bosley said Maricle left the team for personal reasons.

In one year serving as head coach of the Rosepine girls basketball team, Maricle led the Lady Eagles to a 17-12 record and No. 14 seeding. The Eagles upset No. 3 Ferriday and No. 11 Kinder to reach the semifinals and the Marsh Madness tournament in Alexandria.

The Eagles play No. 2 Lake Arthur Thursday in the semifinals.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.