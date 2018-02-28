Tips on handling door-to-door solicitors

Complaints on social media are growing over a group going door-to-door claiming to sell alarm systems.

Allegedly, the salesperson says they're with Vivint, a smart home security system provider, and will ask about your current security provider.

According to a spokesperson from Vivint, legitimate salespeople will have an identification badge with a name and employee number.

The spokesperson said the vehicle would also have a Vivint logo on it.

The Better Business Bureau is providing tips for what to do if you come across door-to-door solicitors.

