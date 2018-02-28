Lake Charles native Matt Forte retires from the NFL

After ten seasons, Matt Forte is saying goodbye to the NFL.

Forte made his official announcement to Sports Spectrum yesterday.

Forte played for the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets. According to NBC Sports, Forte totaled 9,797 rushing and 4,672 receiving yards.

He speaks about how he's played football since he was 6 years old and the game has enhanced his life in many ways. Forte mentions this about him and his wife, "I've become the man and father that I am today because of both of you. I am forever indebted to Jimmie and Dolores Daniels and the city of Chicago".

Here is his press release:

Forte is from Lake Charles, graduated from Tulane University and has a wife, Danielle, and 3 children.

