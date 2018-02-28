Vernon Parish Sheriff John S. Craft ensures that officers will not hesitate to threats in schools

Sheriff John S. Craft of Vernon Parish wants the residents of Leesville to know that students' safety is a priority.

In a press release to the citizens of Vernon Parish, Craft offered his condolences to the families in Parkland and talked about what he plans to do to keep it from happening again.

Craft says, "A policy was implemented within my agency, to provide a school resource officer to each school within Vernon Parish".

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office currently employs sixteen School Resource Officers and each is permanently assigned to a campus. These officers, who have been active for many years, have completed an accredited police academy specialized training to know how to react in a similar situation within the schools.

Craft reinforces that these officers communicate effectively with the school faculty and because of that, it comes in handy when addressing incidents on campus.

He ensures that if there is ever a physical threat, VPSO will react without hesitation to neutralize any and all threats.

The release is embedded below.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.