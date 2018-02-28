New exhibition and gallery talk at Historic City Hall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New exhibition and gallery talk at Historic City Hall

By KPLC Digital Staff
Artist, Jamie Baldridge will be present during the opening reception of his exhibition entitled Panopticon Thursday, March 8 from 5:30-8:00 pm at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. (Source: Jamie Baldridge) Artist, Jamie Baldridge will be present during the opening reception of his exhibition entitled Panopticon Thursday, March 8 from 5:30-8:00 pm at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. (Source: Jamie Baldridge)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center is announcing an opening reception for its newest exhibition entitled Panopticon, by artist Jamie Baldridge.

Baldridge will be at the reception on Thursday, March 8 from 5:30-8:00 P.M. at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center in downtown Lake Charles.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

Baldridge’s ongoing fascination with fairytales started when he discovered a book of fairytales in his grandmother’s attic as a child. He is known for creating highly manipulated surreal and fantastical compositions in order to reinterpret tales and fables. His works are often accompanied by narratives written in baroque prose that serve to describe the point of peripety represented in the image itself.

“My work is an expression of my fascination with the ideas of Jung and Freud, mythology, literature, symbolism, religion, the esoteric, surrealism, deranged states of mind, and the dusky allure of psychic turmoil,” said Baldridge.

Also, mark your calendars for Thursday, March 15 for a gallery talk by Baldridge. The artist will share some of his techniques on how he stages and digitally manipulates photographs. Admission is free, the doors will open at 5:30 and the program will begin at 6:00 P.M.

Baldridge, a Louisiana native, was born in New Iberia in 1975. He received both his BFA and MFA in Photography from Louisiana State University. He is currently the Professor of New Media and Digital Art and the Bella Nickerson Chappuis Abramson Endowed Professor in Cinematic Arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

His work is carried nationally and internationally by a number of galleries and has been exhibited widely in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, South America, Asia and the Middle East. He has published two books; Almost Fiction (2013) was preceded by the Lucie Award winning The Everywhere Chronicles (2008).  For more information check out www.jamiebaldridge.com.

Historic City Hall is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. 

Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. 

