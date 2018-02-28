Motivational speaker tackles alcohol awareness at McNeese

McNeese State University's Counseling Center and Health Services are sponsoring an Alcohol Awareness Week program.

The University's goal is to increase awareness about responsible alcohol use among McNeese students. Yesterday, the university invited motivational speaker Dan Fail to tackle the subject and add a dose of humor.

Faill said he wanted to "bring everyone along on the humor journey". He shared personal stories and discussed the dangerous mix of alcohol, sex, and college students.

Faill encouraged students to say something if they see something.

Alcohol Awareness Week continues until March 2. Visit McNeese State University 's website for more information.

