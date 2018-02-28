Southwest Louisiana booking report: Feb 27

Kerrian Clofer, 19, Laplace, LA: Two counts of second degree cruelty to juveniles.

Jevante Ceasar, 24, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Oliva Braden, 30, Lake Charles: Driving on right side of road, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Louise Stratton, 51, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Needer, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Robyn Barnes, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.

John Calais, 45, Lake Charles: Four counts of direct contempt of court, issuing worthless checks under $500, possession of twenty-eight grams but less than two hundred grams of cocaine, issuing worthless checks under $500, two counts of domestic abuse battery.

Clorissa Hooper, 41, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.

Sabrina Albert, 39, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, criminal trespass, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., disturbing the peace.

Shanna Franklin, 39, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Isiah Syas, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jesus Bejarano, 35, Seabrook, TX: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Scott Hooper, 38, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation, failure to report accident.

Everette Towner, 49, Lake Charles: three count of direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery, two counts of probation violation.

Cheri Pradia, 30, Lake Charles: Thirteen count of direct contempt of court, theft under $750, two court of simple burglary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal abandonment.

Candice Dean, 34, Lake Charles: two counts of probation violation.

James Jenkins, 30, Westlake: entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, vagrancy, probation detainer.

Jeremy Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Shawn Johnson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, direct contempt of court.

Jacob Bradford, 28, Lake Charles: Probation detainer, direct contempt of court.

Juston Landry, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Patrick Quinones, 42, Nathcez, MS: Illegal possession of stolen things form $5,00 but les than $25,000, instate detainer.

