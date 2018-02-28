Beast Feast Recipe: Oven Baked Crab Cake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beast Feast Recipe: Oven Baked Crab Cake

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer


Leslie Abraham, feast coordinator for the Lake Charles Symphony's Wild Beast Feast, shares her recipe for Oven Baked Crab Cake. 

Oven Baked Crab Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb jumbo lump crab meat
  • 4 slices of French bread cubed
  • 1 1/2 cups of fat free half and half
  • Salt
  • White pepper
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Celery salt
  • A pinch of allspice
  • 1 shallot chopped fine
  • 2 ribs of celery chopped fine
  • 1 Tbs parsley chopped fine
  • 1/2 egg beaten
  • 1/2 stick of butter

Directions:

  • Pour milk over bread and allow time to soak. 
  • Sauté celery and shallots in butter until tender.
  • Let cool.
  • Add seasonings to bread mixture along with the vegetable mixture and fold together.
  • Add egg, fold again.
  • Add crab and gently fold in. 
  • Mold into 1/2 cup size balls and place on top of parchment paper on a sheet pan.
  • Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
  • Serve hot.

The Wild Beast Feast will be Saturday, March 3. You can find more information and purchase tickets at the Lake Charles Symphony's website.

