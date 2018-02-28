SWLApreps boys’ basketball second round playoff recap

The second round of the boys’ basketball playoffs started Tuesday night. Out of 16 Southwest Louisiana teams in play, only four have advanced to the quarterfinal round so far.
Below is a full list of finals from the second round:
Class 4A-
(23) St. Martinville 55 - (7) DeRidder 52
Class 3A-
(8) Brusly 52 - (9) Washington-Marion 45
(7) Richwood 46 - (10) Lake Charles College Prep 35
Division II-
(5) St. Louis Catholic 59 - (12) Teurlings Catholic 35
Class 1A-
(12) Arcadia at (5) Grand Lake - Wednesday at 6:30 PM
(6) Haynesville 60 - (11) Merryville 34
(2) Delhi 85 - (15) South Cameron 32
Division IV-
(3) Hamilton Christian 78 - (14) Cedar Creek 52
Class B-
(5) Florien 60 - (12) Bell City 48?
(3) Hathaway 69 - (14) Negreet 63
(11) Pitkin 53 - (6) Elizabeth 52
Class C-
(9) Phoenix 58 - (8) Johnson Bayou 48?
(3) Singer 76 - (14) Georgetown 54
(7) Gibsland-Coleman 74 - (10) Starks 35
(2) Simpson 83 - (15) Hackberry 39
