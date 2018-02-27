Cournoyer scores 40 in Merryville's semifinal win over Jonesboro-Hodge

The Merryville Lady Panthers have advanced to the 1A state title game for the second time in the past three years after defeating Jonesboro-Hodge on Tuesday, 80-49.

Three lady panthers scored in double digits - Jania Williams with 15, Madisen Mahfouz recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds and the UL-Lafayette commit, Andrea Cournoyer had 40 points.

Merryville will play top-seeded Delhi on Friday at 2 P.M.

