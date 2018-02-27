Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office preparing for flooding emergencies

Due to the opening of the gates at Toledo Bend Reservoir, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the possibility of flooding in Calcasieu Parish.

“We will have high water vehicles and boats staged in different areas within the parish, on both sides of the river. We are prepared to handle any flood-related calls we may receive and will continue to monitor the flooding situation, and if need be, will increase our resources around the parish." -Sheriff Tony Mancuso

If anyone finds themselves in an emergency or trapped in their home and needs help evacuating you're asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3700 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.