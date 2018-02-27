Louisiana car insurance rates on the rise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana car insurance rates on the rise

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Your car insurance payments could be taking a bigger bite out of your wallet soon.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, several factors contribute to the price hike.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said, by far, distracted driving is the biggest reason for the price hike.

"We all see it every day," Donelon said. "And it's resulting not only in insurance rates going up in all 50 states but it's killing motorists on American highways and streets in record numbers."

Tommy Curtis, who's been in the insurance business for over 30 years, says in his experience, over 90 percent of the accident reports he gets are from distracted driving.

"It use to be the distraction was simply a car radio," Curtis said. "There are a lot more distractions now. People are paying more because companies are paying more."

Donelon said lower gas prices also contribute to higher rates because they encourage more people to drive since gas is cheaper.

There's also the high number of accident claims and cases brought to court.

Donelon said the solution to bring prices back down would be more insurance companies coming into the state.

"More companies coming in and competing with each other," Donelon said. "And when they do that, prices stabilize and then they drop."

According to Insure.com, Louisiana ranked behind only Michigan in 2017, for the highest insurance rates in the United States.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly