Southeast Tourism Society honors the Iowa Rabbit Festival

The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) recently honored the Iowa Rabbit Festival as a 2018 Top 20 Event for the month of March.

Celebrating the economic and culinary impact rabbits have in Southwest Louisiana, the annual Iowa Rabbit Festival is a one-of-a-kind event. This family-friendly event has it all, from great food to live music and cook-offs! All proceeds from the festival go to support the community of Iowa and various other youth organizations, schools and not for profit groups. Don’t miss this hare-raising good time Thursday-Saturday, March 15-17, at the Burton Coliseum Complex.

The Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau is a member of STS, an organization that promotes travel to and within the southeastern part of the United States. The bureau nominates all area fairs, festivals and events quarterly. The STS Top 20 Events marketing program highlights the “best of the best” from submitted entries.

Events are selected from each of the following STS member states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The Top 20 Events publication is sent to over 1,600 newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV stations, AAA publications and others. The combined circulation of organizations using the publication is well into the millions. Therefore, the potential media coverage of these events has made the Top 20 Events list a coveted honor.

For more information, contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau at 337-436-9588, or go to www.visitlakecharles.org

