Prien Lake Park boat launch to close for construction March 5

The boat launch at Prien Lake Park, along with the park’s north and south parking lots, will close Monday, March 5, for construction.

According to parish officials, the project at Prien Lake Park includes the replacement of the boat launch, driveway and parking lot. It will also feature a new floating boat dock, new composite boardwalks, and improved drainage.

Construction is expected to last about a year.

“We realize that this project will be an inconvenience for our citizens, but we will do our best to keep everyone posted with the progress during construction,” said Guy Brame, Calcasieu Parish District 8 Police Juror. “The I-210 and Calcasieu Point boat launches are close by and we encourage everyone to use them during the construction period. Meanwhile, the improvements at the Prien Lake Park Boat Launch will be an outstanding upgrade for Calcasieu Parish. At the completion of the project, everyone will be pleased and proud.”

