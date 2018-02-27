Vinton man found guilty in second-degree murder case

A Vinton man is facing life in prison after being found guilty in a second-degree murder case.

Frin Wayne Coward was unanimously found guilty by a jury on Saturday. Coward was accused of shooting and killing Michael Fountain. Witnesses at the scene identified Coward as the shooter.

Sentencing will be on May 18, when Coward will be sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

