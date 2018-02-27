Delta Tech discontinues efforts to seek accreditation, students will lose federal aid

Delta Tech Community College is facing a grim future after losing its accreditation.

Delta Tech was accredited by the Accrediting Council on Independent Colleges and Schools. But in 2016, the United States Secretary of Education pulled ACICS's accrediting status. ACICS was found to be in violation of 21 recognition criteria.

"The action taken against ACICS was not based on any wrong doing of Delta Tech," Delta Tech Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edwards said in a statement.

After the federal recognition was withdrawn from ACICS, Delta Tech had 18 months to get accredited by a new agency that met the U.S. Department of Educations standards.

However, Edwards said Delta will no longer seek accreditation, meaning students will no longer be able to participate in Federal student aid programs, beginning June 12, 2018. The commencement ceremony scheduled for April 13, 2018, has also been canceled.

"Delta Tech has put forth a tremendous effort to secure accreditation with a new recognized agency," Edwards said. "Unfortunately from December 12, 2016 up to now, our Institution’s good standing in the community and respected reputation has been severely damaged as a result of the action taken by the United States Secretary of Education. Despite our confidence we could secure new recognized accreditation, we no longer have reason to believe this new accreditation would undo the irreparable harm done to our Institution."

Students who attend Delta Tech past June 12, 2018, will no longer be eligible for Federal Student Aid. The commencement ceremony for April 13 has also been canceled by Delta Tech.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.