Delta Tech discontinues efforts to seek accreditation, students - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Delta Tech discontinues efforts to seek accreditation, students will lose federal aid

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Delta Tech) (Source: Delta Tech)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Delta Tech Community College is facing a grim future after losing its accreditation.

Delta Tech was accredited by the Accrediting Council on Independent Colleges and Schools. But in 2016, the United States Secretary of Education pulled ACICS's accrediting status. ACICS was found to be in violation of 21 recognition criteria.

"The action taken against ACICS was not based on any wrong doing of Delta Tech," Delta Tech Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edwards said in a statement.

After the federal recognition was withdrawn from ACICS, Delta Tech had 18 months to get accredited by a new agency that met the U.S. Department of Educations standards.

However, Edwards said Delta will no longer seek accreditation, meaning students will no longer be able to participate in Federal student aid programs, beginning June 12, 2018. The commencement ceremony scheduled for April 13, 2018, has also been canceled.

"Delta Tech has put forth a tremendous effort to secure accreditation with a new recognized agency," Edwards said. "Unfortunately from December 12, 2016 up to now, our Institution’s good standing in the community and respected reputation has been severely damaged as a result of the action taken by the United States Secretary of Education. Despite our confidence we could secure new recognized accreditation, we no longer have reason to believe this new accreditation would undo the irreparable harm done to our Institution."

Students who attend Delta Tech past June 12, 2018, will no longer be eligible for Federal Student Aid. The commencement ceremony for April 13 has also been canceled by Delta Tech. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly